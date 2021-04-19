Brokerages Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) PT at $61.50

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. 169,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,283. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $10,551,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $9,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

