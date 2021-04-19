Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $82.67

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,687 shares of company stock valued at $23,339,615. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $65,789,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

