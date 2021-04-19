Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Target Price at €92.86

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.86 ($109.24).

HLAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €145.30 ($170.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is €131.66 and its 200-day moving average is €91.96.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

