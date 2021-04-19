Brokerages Set Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT at $21.20

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Heartland Express by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

