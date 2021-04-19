Brokerages Set MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Target Price at $1.38

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

