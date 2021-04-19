Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $12.00

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.24 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

