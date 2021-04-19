Brokers Offer Predictions for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.13.

Shares of CHTR opened at $644.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

