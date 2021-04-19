Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 217,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPYU opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

