Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.82. 10,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,629. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

