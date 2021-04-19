Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRO opened at $49.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

