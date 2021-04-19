BTIG Research Upgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.25.

OKTA opened at $269.98 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $806,326.44. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,749. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

