Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 597 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.21. 21,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

