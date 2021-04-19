Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 1,930 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,931. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

