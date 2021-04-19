Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.83 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,488,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

