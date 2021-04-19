Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.88 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.94. 65,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,232. The company has a market cap of $352.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.51 and a 1 year high of $328.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

