Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.77. 10,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,203. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.