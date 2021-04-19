Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 3,450 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,706 shares of company stock valued at $111,494,796 over the last three months.

PLTR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.90. 513,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,569,070. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.