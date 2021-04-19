Burst Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Burst has a market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $253,941.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,135,580 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

