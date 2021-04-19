CACI International (CACI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 14.47-15.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $14.47-15.25 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI stock opened at $260.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.20.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.