Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,124 shares of company stock valued at $53,293,339. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

