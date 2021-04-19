Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLBS. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

