Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 4.1%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 2,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 507,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Caleres alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $873.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,080 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.