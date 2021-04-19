Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

