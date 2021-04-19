Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 54.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,550 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.51. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,361. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $574.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.