Canaccord Genuity Increases Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target to $8.00

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,257. The firm has a market cap of $337.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

