Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

STKL has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

