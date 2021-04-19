Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $24,229,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $17,299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $7,330,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

