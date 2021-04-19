Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,981 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

