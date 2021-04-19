Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.69 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $432.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

