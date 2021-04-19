Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.