Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to a positive rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

