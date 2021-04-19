Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CARA. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,707.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

