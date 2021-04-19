Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

