Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $188.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $177.77 and last traded at $175.06, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.11.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

