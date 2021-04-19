Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $60,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,242 shares of company stock worth $3,090,943. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.