Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE CRS opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

