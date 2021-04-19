Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $644.76 million, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

