Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Cascades has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.