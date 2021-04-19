Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $223.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $224.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

