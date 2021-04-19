C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 42 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 42 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £122.22 ($159.68).

LON:CCR traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 279.80 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,652. The stock has a market capitalization of £871.86 million and a P/E ratio of -14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 314.31 ($4.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.82.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.