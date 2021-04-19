Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE stock opened at $157.92 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $159.31. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

