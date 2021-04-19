Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVE. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,862. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$19.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

