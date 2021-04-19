Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$13.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.59. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.49 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.22%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

