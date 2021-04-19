Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given New $57.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.28 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

