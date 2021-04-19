Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

