Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.97 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $22.13 million and $14.97 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,722,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

