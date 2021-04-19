ChainX Market Capitalization Reaches $91.97 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $11.91 or 0.00021691 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $91.97 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00062740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00279314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.32 or 0.00665429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.74 or 1.00086471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.00874027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

