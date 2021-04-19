ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of ChampionX worth $49,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ChampionX by 20.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 569,569 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

CHX opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

