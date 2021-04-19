Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $366,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $22.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

Several research firms have commented on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

