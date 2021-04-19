Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

